N14.7bn Budgetary Estimates For Renovations and Vehicle Purchase: The Facts....Akwa Ibom Govt





The media space has recently focused on few items selected from the Akwa Ibom State Government's 2024 budget, specifically the estimates for renovating certain buildings and purchasing vehicles. As a responsible and responsive government, we are compelled to provide the underpinning rationale for these budgetary allocations, offering clarity on this matter to our citizens and the public.

Firstly, the figures in question are budgetary projections, not actual expenditures. These projections were publicly discussed, scrutinized, and approved by the state legislature.

Renovation of Governor’s Office Annex

This complex hosts many important offices of the state government (accommodating more than 300 civil servants, not politicians) like the Budget Office, General Services Department etc. This building also has a hall which though a revenue source, has been unused for a long time because of its dilapidated state. The proposed renovation, which is yet to be undertaken, is therefore very necessary and in the best interest of the state.

Renovation of Governor’s and Deputy Governor’s lodges

This renovation was proposed based on sound professional advice, to reinforce the two lodges and other nearby appurtenances, due to the threat of erosion on the entire Government House. The Governor decided to tackle the source of the threat, which is the erosion site at Dominic Utuk Avenue, turning it instead to the proposed ARISE recreation Park. The renovation when executed in the future, will be significantly less in scope than that earlier proposed, but the value will be determined by the prevailing prices of materials at that time.

Vehicles for Assembly Members

This budgetary provision emanating from the state legislature was to purchase vehicles to aid the members in the execution of their official functions. It will be practically impossible for the members to undertake oversight and other legislative duties without a means of mobility. Though the proposition was for two vehicles (an official vehicle and a projects inspection vehicle), only the former has been purchased due to the constant reprioritisation of needs by the administration and the understanding of the state legislators.

It is an undeniable fact that the Umo Eno-led administration has been very cost effective and economical in its expenditure disposition, while ensuring that all strata of our society are well catered for. This administration has paid over N35 Billion of outstanding labour related financial commitments (pensions arrears, gratuities, leave grants etc), reached more than 132,026 families with 5kg of staple foods (rice, beans and garri) through the ARISE free food programme, distributed farm inputs worth over N1.5 Billion to more than 11,072 farmers,150 public schools etc. These are in addition to the donation of 36 compassionate homes to vulnerable persons, 164 more homes are ongoing, out of which 62 will be handed over in the next few days.

While it is understandable that the economic situation in the country has made the mention of any amount of money scary, alarming and capable of stimulating anger among the populace, we must reflect on the existing realities of the daily increasing cost of materials(like cement, rods etc), that stare us in the face, coupled with the desirability and inevitability of government to function properly through her elected and appointed officials. For these officials to function effectively, they must be given basic work tools in aid of their assignment.

Despite all of these, we can assure our citizens that the administration led by Governor Umo Eno has not been, is not, and will not be wasteful in the process of administering our state. We continue to court the understanding and support of our people for the administration.

