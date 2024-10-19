Breaking:National Grid Collapses, Third Time In A Week

Nigerians are once again reeling in darkness following the collapse of the national power grid for the third in one week.

The grid collapse occurred early Saturday morning, with many states reporting total blackouts.

Data obtained from the Nigerian System Operator’s portal (niggrid.org), revealed that the grid recorded an unprecedented zero Megawatts (MW) as of 8:16 am today.

Data showed that all 22 generation companies (GenCos) are down as of the time of this report.

The grid had collapsed twice this week, marking the eighth grid disturbance in 2024.



