Many Sins Of Sacked Women Affairs Minister Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, carried out his first cabinet reshuffle, removing Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye as the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development. Kennedy-Ohanenye, a lawyer, entrepreneur, and politician, had been in the spotlight since her appointment on August 21, 2023, due to multiple controversies that made her position unstable.

Kennedy-Ohanenye’s short time in office was filled with challenges, drawing criticism and attention from various quarters. Her previous run as the first female presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections, followed by her appointment as minister, was seen as a reward for her support of President Tinubu during the elections.





Controversies During Her Tenure:

Threat to Sue the United Nations

Just two months into her tenure, Kennedy-Ohanenye threatened to take legal action against the United Nations (UN), accusing the organization of mismanaging funds meant for Nigeria. At a press conference on October 16, 2023, she said, “If you don’t give us this account, at least let Nigerians see what is going on, then you [UN] apologize to them. From 16th of October to November 15, if we don’t get those reports for Nigerians to see, we are heading to court.”

Critics responded by pointing out her lack of understanding of international law, noting that the UN enjoys immunity from lawsuits.

Disrupting Events in Abuja

In August, Kennedy-Ohanenye disrupted two events in Abuja, claiming they were organized without her ministry’s approval. During the first event, she said, “There is an impersonating thing going on here. The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs did not plan this. The lady, I have arrested her. Right now, she is with the DSS.” She also warned event organizers that any future events without her approval would face consequences.

Legal Action Against Niger State Speaker

In May, the former minister filed a lawsuit against the Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Abdulmalik Sarkindaji, over his plans to marry off 100 orphans. This sparked a national debate, with groups like the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) asking her to withdraw the case, saying it disrespected local culture. Kennedy-Ohanenye eventually dropped the lawsuit, stating that the ages of the girls were being investigated.

UNICAL Sexual Harassment Case

In September 2023, Kennedy-Ohanenye faced backlash for her comments regarding a sexual harassment scandal at the University of Calabar (UNICAL). In a viral video, she appeared to downplay the claims of female students, suggesting they were being manipulated. After widespread criticism from women’s rights groups, she apologized and emphasized her commitment to justice, saying, “Justice and fairness are the fundamental principles upon which equitable societies are built.”

Advocating Child Labour

Another controversy arose when Kennedy-Ohanenye suggested at the Anambra Investment Summit 2023 that school children should be involved in manufacturing essential items like toothpicks and sanitary pads, sparking accusations of promoting child labor. “In China, even young kids get involved in production,” she said. Her remarks were widely condemned by child rights activists.

Despite her removal, Kennedy-Ohanenye’s short tenure as minister was marked by numerous disputes and public scrutiny, which ultimately led to her dismissal by President Tinubu