Abroad Bound Young Dies During Native Doctor's Fortification Exercise

The Nigeria Police Command in Enugu State has confirmed the death of a young man, Chikwado Eze, from Ugbaike community in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area.

Eze was seeking fortification before traveling abroad when he died during a ritual conducted by a native doctor, Mr. Enuwa Odugu.

The incident occurred after Eze was buried alive for one hour and thirty minutes (1 hour, 30 minutes) as part of the ritual, which was meant to ensure his success overseas.

In a statement by the police spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe, it was confirmed that the native doctor, Enuwa Odugu (48), and the victim’s father, Uwakwe Eze (67), have been arrested for conspiracy and the murder of 26-year-old Chikwado Celestine Eze.

The police report noted that the native doctor confessed to the crime, as well as performing similar rituals in the past. He claimed that the victim’s death was caused by his failure to follow specific ritualistic rules that had been prescribed to him.

Ndukwe’s statement read: “A native doctor, one Enuwa Odugu ‘m’, aged 48, and Uwakwe Eze ‘m’, aged 67, were arrested for conspiracy and the murder of Eze’s 26-year-old son, one Chikwado Celestine Eze.

“The incident is alleged to have occurred when Uwakwe Eze took his son to the native doctor’s shrine for rituals intended to fortify him with charms. However, during the ritual, the deceased was buried in a coffin but unfortunately died in the process.

He was rushed to the hospital and confirmed dead by the attending doctor, and his body has been deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.”

The police are continuing their investigation, and the suspects will be arraigned in court once the investigation is concluded.



