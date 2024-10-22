LASU Alumni Honors 32 Members At 40th Anniversary

The Lagos State University Alumni Association, Lagos Branch, honored 32 notable Nigerians during the institution’s 40th anniversary celebration on Sunday.

The awards night, attended by alumni and guests, showcased the achievements of the honorees.

In her welcome address, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, encouraged participants to reflect on how they could contribute, emphasising the importance of using the gathering to connect, collaborate, and support those starting their journeys.

She said, “As part of our activities, we will honor exceptional alumni as we celebrate their 40th anniversary. It brings us joy to recognise that each award reflects the passion of our alumni and serves as a reminder of our commitment to serving others while celebrating our past.

“Community initiatives unite us and remember: your network determines your net worth. I urge each of you to consider how you can contribute. Let’s use this gathering to connect and collaborate, encouraging those who are just starting their journey.”

Keynote speaker, Mr Lukmon Amolegbe, called on LASU alumni to support their alma mater by refurbishing vehicles, equipping the library with books, and generators for various faculties, renovating facilities, and sponsoring basketball sports.

He said, “We can choose to refurbish vehicles, books, and generators for certain faculties, as well as renovate facilities and sponsor basketball sports.

“As inflation affects us deeply, we should return to our alma mater with renewed passion and purpose. I challenge us to take action by bringing intervention projects to LASU. Alumni can explore sectoral associations, engaging with fellow graduates from their class sets to implement meaningful initiatives.”

Chairman, LASU Alumni Lagos branch, Mr Satar Omolola, who spoke on the proposed alumni post-graduate halls of residence, said it would serve as a home for current and future students.

“The LASU post-graduate halls of residence are not just a structure. It is a legacy, a lasting tribute to the founders, the builders, and the alumni who have made LASU what it is today.”

Some of the awardees were, General Cecil Esekhaigbe (rtd.), Oba Ademola Eleguishi, Mr Fatai Sonoiki, LASU VC, Senator Yunus Akintunde, Senator Idiat Adebule, FCT CP Olatunji Disu, Senator Adetokunbo Abiru, Honorable Mudashiru Obasa, Brid. General Robert Cole, Prof. Bidemi Lafiaji-Okuneye, Norrison Quakers SAN and others.

Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, after receiving her awards said, “I’m grateful that we are all doing well. Let’s reach out to our peers who haven’t yet reached that point and create a platform to support our members. In my capacity, I’m committing one million naira to kickstart this initiative, so we can assist those in need with school fees and house rent.”

Also, Commissioner of Police Ogun State, Abiodun Alamatu who commended the association added, “I haven’t had the privilege of being recognized like this before. I sincerely appreciate the organizers for their thoughtfulness and commitment.

I often wonder what I’ve done to deserve this award, which inspires us all to do more. I encourage everyone to collaborate with the police, and I believe the government should increase its efforts in supporting law enforcement.”

In attendance were Alumni members from all walks of life