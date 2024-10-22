Alleged Adultery: Kano Hisbah Declares Suspended Jigawa Commissioner Wanted

The Kano State Hisbah Board has declared the suspended Jigawa State Commissioner for Special Duties, Auwal Danladi Sankara, wanted over his failure to attend a reconciliation meeting regarding allegations of having an illicit affair with a married woman.

The Commandant General of Hisbah, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, spoke with the press on Monday.

According to him, the board has serially invited Sankara for a reconciliation meeting; hence the matter at hand requires sitting down with the parties involved before any other actions.

He lamented that “the commissioner chooses to ignore our moves at tackling the matter at our levels; hence the need to arrest him and prosecute him.”

Sheikh Daurawa emphasized that his office is professionally known for Islamic virtues and reconciliatory actions on matters of this magnitude; however, where issues refuse to be addressed accordingly, they result in legal actions.


