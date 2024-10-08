Labour Party Leadership Tussle: Court Affirms Abure As National Chairman

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court  Abuja has declared Julius Abure as the substantive Chairman of the Labour Party. 

Delivering  judgement, Justice  Nwite  affirmed the Abure-led leadership and the March 2024 Nnewi convention that produced the national leadership

He held that the plaintiff proved his case and the basis on the cogent verifiable documents the defendant attempts to impeach the validity of the leadership of Mr Abure fails 

Justice Nwite ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognize Mr Abure as the legitimate chairman, overriding the Commission’s earlier stance that Mr Abure’s leadership was invalid. 

The Electoral body had said that Julius Abure is no longer the National Chairman of the Labour Party, citing that his tenure ended in June 2024. 

The announcement was made in response to a lawsuit filed by the Labour Party, challenging their exclusion from INEC’s refresher training for uploading party agents ahead of the Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

According to INEC, the Labour Party’s March 2024 National Convention, which re-elected Mr Abure as chairman, violated both the Nigerian Constitution and the Electoral Act. 

As a result, INEC argued that the party’s leadership is invalid and that they only engage with parties that have legitimate leadership in place.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال