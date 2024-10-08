Breaking: Missing Artiste Speed Darlington Traced To Abuja Detention Facility After Burna Boy's Petition

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

A Nigerian artiste declared missing by his family after making some derogatory posts against super star Burna Boy has been traced 

Speed Darlington according to report reaching CKNNews has been traced to a detention facility in Abuja after he was arrested over a petition Burna Boy 

This were series of posts by his lawyer Barr Deji Adeyanju on the incident 

"We are now involved in the Speed Darlington matter. We will do everything to get him freed.

Nobody should be arrested by the police for expressing their views or opinions. We urge the authorities to stop the clampdown on freedom of speech in Nigeria.

We have just located Speed Darlington and we are working on getting him freed. The attack against freedom of expression in Nigeria must stop. You can’t be singing against oppressors and still be an oppressor."

We just spent the last 30mins with Speed Darlington and he narrated how he was arrested in Lagos Friday last week, moved around and eventually brought to Abuja and has been in detention since then. Petition against him was written by Burna Boy we can confirm. "

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال