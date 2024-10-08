Breaking: Missing Artiste Speed Darlington Traced To Abuja Detention Facility After Burna Boy's Petition

A Nigerian artiste declared missing by his family after making some derogatory posts against super star Burna Boy has been traced

Speed Darlington according to report reaching CKNNews has been traced to a detention facility in Abuja after he was arrested over a petition Burna Boy

This were series of posts by his lawyer Barr Deji Adeyanju on the incident

"We are now involved in the Speed Darlington matter. We will do everything to get him freed.

Nobody should be arrested by the police for expressing their views or opinions. We urge the authorities to stop the clampdown on freedom of speech in Nigeria.

We have just located Speed Darlington and we are working on getting him freed. The attack against freedom of expression in Nigeria must stop. You can’t be singing against oppressors and still be an oppressor."

We just spent the last 30mins with Speed Darlington and he narrated how he was arrested in Lagos Friday last week, moved around and eventually brought to Abuja and has been in detention since then. Petition against him was written by Burna Boy we can confirm. "