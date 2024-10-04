I Rigged Election..Rivers APC Chairman

Factional Rivers All Progressives Congress chairman, Chief Tony Okocha, has made startling admissions about his involvement in rigging local council elections during the tenure of former Governor Rotimi Amaechi.

Okocha, who served as Chief of Staff to Amaechi from 2007 to 2015, was recently ousted as the Rivers APC Caretaker Committee chairman by a Port Harcourt High Court presided over by Justice Sika Aprioku. The court reinstated Chief Emeka Beke, who had been removed from office by the national leadership of the APC.

In an appearance on a Channels TV program, Okocha, supported by the Rivers APC National Working Committee, asserted that Beke was also complicit in the election rigging. 




