EFCC Arrests Internet Fraudsters With Millions Of Fake Dollars In Port Harcourt

Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, have arrested 33( thirty-three) suspected internet fraudsters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

They were arrested in their hideouts around Iwofe and Ogboro axes of Port Harcourt in a sting operation, based on credible intelligence on their suspected involvement in internet fraud.





Items recovered from the suspects include various mobile phone devices, laptops, boxes of fake United States Dollars, fake Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI stamps, Customs stamps, airport clearance stamps, DHL and FedEx stamps and two cars

The suspects would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations