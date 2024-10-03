I Am Richer , Sings Better Than You.. Wizkid Tells Davido

Afrobeats artiste, Ayodeji Balogun a.k.a Wizkid, has once again stoked the flames of his long-standing rivalry with fellow artiste, David Adeleke a.k.a Davido, sparking a fresh war of words on social media.

The latest spat comes just months after the duo clashed on X (formerly Twitter), with Wizkid previously mocking Davido and Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy, in May.

At the time, Wizkid dismissed Don Jazzy as an “influencer” and shared a video of Davido on his knees, pleading for new music.

However, the drama resurfaced on Tuesday after Davido teased a snippet of his first single for 2024. Wizkid had also planned to release the first track of his highly anticipated “Morayo” album on the same day.

In a twist, Davido’s associate, Kayode Yajaur, popularly known as Black Tycoone, took a jab at Wizkid, seemingly mocking the delay in his album drop. He tweeted, “Tell your Daddy to drop an album already.”

Unfazed, the Grammy award-winning singer responded by throwing shade at Davido’s camp, writing on X, “P***y boys dropping mid again,” before adding, “Una don tire! Make una go rest small!”

Although Wizkid refrained from directly naming Davido, fans were quick to interpret the post as a clear shot at the ‘Fem’ crooner.

