Breaking: PSC Redeploys CPs Of Rivers , CRS , Delta , Katsina Again

The Police Service Commission has redeployed four Commissioners of Police to head various state commands.

The officers affected are Abaniwonda Olufemi, Peter Okpara, Gyogon Grimah, and Mustapha Bala.

This marks the fourth time within a month that Commissioners of Police have been reassigned to different commands.

It was noted that Okpara has been transferred to different commands in three of these redeployments.

In an announcement by the PSC on September 14, Okpara was posted to the Federal Capital Territory Command and was preparing to assume the role when another directive from the Force Headquarters on September 19 instructed him to report to Delta State Command instead.

He was replaced by Tunji Disu, who has yet to assume duties at the FCT Command.

When contacted on Wednesday on why Disu has not resumed, the FCT command spokesperson, Josephine Adeh declined to comment.

From Delta State, Okpara in another statement on Wednesday by the PSC’s spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, has been redeployed to Cross Rivers State.

Also, Abaniwonda Olufemi recently moved to Rivers State Command and has been returned as Commissioner of Police Delta State Command.

Ani said, “The Police Service Commission has approved the postings of four Commissioners of Police to head State Commands in the Country.

“CP Abaniwonda Olufemi recently moved to Rivers State Command and has been returned as Commissioner of Police Delta State Command.

“CP Peter Ukachi Opara has finally been deployed to Cross Rivers State Command. He was earlier appointed the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory, FCT Command, moved to Delta State but has now been posted to head the Cross Rivers State Command.”

Ani also added that the present Katsina State Police Commissioner has been posted to Rivers, while Gyogon Grimah from Nasarawa State has been redeployed to Kaduna.

He said, “CP Mustapha Bala from Katsina State has been posted to Rivers State, while Gyogon Grimah from Nasarawa State has been posted to Kaduna State Command.

“The approval for the postings has been conveyed to the Inspector General of Police for implementation in a letter signed by Commission Chairman, DIG Hashimu Argungu ( retd).”

The latest redeployment is creating some confusion on why the officers are being deployed and redeployed within days

The Spokesman of the Police ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi who released a statement on the last postings is yet to issue any as at the time of going to press