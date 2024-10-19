Gov Suspends Commissioner Accused Of Affair With Married Woman In Uncompleted Building

Governor Umar A. Namadi of Jigawa State has suspended Auwalu Danladi Sankara, the Honourable Commissioner for Special Duties, amid allegations of an affair with a married woman.

The suspended commissioner was thrown into the media spotlight after the Kano State Hisbah Board confirmed Sankara’s arrest in connection with an affair involving a married woman.

The suspension, announced in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of Jigawa State, Malam Bala Ibrahim, is aimed at ensuring transparency and upholding the integrity of the state’s administration. The statement emphasized Governor Namadi’s commitment to accountability and ethical governance.

“The suspension is a precautionary measure to allow for a thorough and fair investigation,” the SSG said. “Governor Namadi’s administration takes these allegations seriously and is determined to maintain the trust of Jigawa citizens.”

Sankara’s arrest, which took place on Friday, was confirmed by Dr. Abba Sufi, Director General of the Kano Hisbah Board. The commissioner was found in an uncompleted building with Tasleem Baba Nabegu, a married woman and mother of two.

Sufi disclosed that Hisbah had been tracking Sankara based on complaints filed by Nasiru Bulama, the woman’s husband. Bulama alleged that the commissioner had been involved in an illicit affair with his wife, prompting him to report the matter to the Kano State Police Command, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Hisbah Board.

“Yes, it is true we arrested Auwalu Danladi Sankara in an uncompleted building that belongs to him, after receiving multiple reports of his involvement with a married woman,” Sufi confirmed.

Further allegations have also emerged against the commissioner, with Sufi revealing that Sankara had been under scrutiny for operating illicit drug centers disguised as hotels, where prostitution and drug-related activities were rampant.

Sankara is expected to be charged in court on Monday as investigations continue into the case. The Jigawa State government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring due process and justice in handling the matter.