Physically Challenged Abuja Principal Killed At Home

byCKN NEWS -
0



The Principal of Abuja Rehabilitation Center, Bala Tsoho Musa, has been killed by a yet-to-be-identified assailant.

Musa, popularly referred as comrade, was reportedly found dead on Friday night inside the center, located in Kuchiko, a community in Bwari Area Council of Abuja.

The center was originally set up by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) for skill acquisition training to beggars and other people arrested in the territory over public nuisance.

Sources who spoke on Saturday disclosed that the deceased’s lifeless body was found along with his wheelchair.

One of the sources disclosed that a wood believed to be used in his head was found at the spot, while two of his mobile phones were missing.

“No one from the deceased’s house was aware of the incident, perhaps due to the sound of the power generator there, until a deaf female that usually assists the family as a maid raised an alarm on her way back to the hostel,” the source added.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال