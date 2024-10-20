Physically Challenged Abuja Principal Killed At Home

The Principal of Abuja Rehabilitation Center, Bala Tsoho Musa, has been killed by a yet-to-be-identified assailant.

Musa, popularly referred as comrade, was reportedly found dead on Friday night inside the center, located in Kuchiko, a community in Bwari Area Council of Abuja.

The center was originally set up by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) for skill acquisition training to beggars and other people arrested in the territory over public nuisance.

Sources who spoke on Saturday disclosed that the deceased’s lifeless body was found along with his wheelchair.

One of the sources disclosed that a wood believed to be used in his head was found at the spot, while two of his mobile phones were missing.

“No one from the deceased’s house was aware of the incident, perhaps due to the sound of the power generator there, until a deaf female that usually assists the family as a maid raised an alarm on her way back to the hostel,” the source added.