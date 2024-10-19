Gov Fubara Approves N85,000 Minimum Wage For Civil Servants In Rivers

The Rivers State Government has approved a minimum wage of N85,000 for civil servants in the state.

The Head of Service of the state, George Nwaeke, announced that the approval was granted by Governor Siminalayi Fubara during a closed-door meeting with labour leaders and senior government officials.

Following the meeting, Nwaeke confirmed that the implementation of the new minimum wage will take effect immediately.

“He granted a minimum wage of N85,000 to Rivers workers and that is what our resolution was by the time we left the place,” the head of service said.

“The implementation is with an immediate effect. A committee has been set up – the SSG is heading it. The labour leaders and I are going to the drawing board immediately to work out the details for the immediate takeoff of the scheme.”

