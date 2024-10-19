Egbetokun Frowns At Alleged Cases Of Police High-Handedness , Extortion

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has expressed concerns and condemnation on the alleged cases of extortion and high-handedness perpetrated by certain recalcitrant members of the Nigeria Police Force. The IGP made this known while addressing Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, Commissioners of Police, and heads of various formations at the IGP’s Conference with Senior Police Officers held at the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan International Peacekeeping Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja recently.

The IGP, during his speech, charged the senior officers on proper supervision of the activities of officers at their various levels and ensure the highest standard of professional conduct is maintained and upheld in the course of carrying out their lawful duties. The IGP also ordered the IGP X-Squad, Monitoring Unit, Complaint Response Unit (CRU) and other disciplinary Units to carry out routine checks on the activities of officers across the country as part of efforts to curb misconduct and corruption tendencies amongst officers, and ensure strict punishment is meted on erring officers; and that supervisory officers found wanting in this regard will not be spared of vicarious liability.

Similarly, the IGP issued a stern warning to officers regarding the unethical practice of name dropping the IGP and other senior officers to extort money from unsuspecting members of the public. The IGP emphasized that any officer found guilty of leveraging his name for fraudulent activities or extortion will face severe disciplinary measures, reaffirming that the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, unprofessional behavior, and misconduct.

Finally, IGP Egbetokun implored the public to exercise caution and report any attempts to exploit his name for fraudulent activities or extortion in investigation of cases, highlighting the crucial role citizens play in collaborative policing of the society and its police.