Ex-Green Eagles Goalkeeper, Peter Fregene, Dies After Protracted Illness

CKN NEWS
Former Green Eagles goalkeeper, Peter Fregene, is dead.

Fregene’s death news was confirmed by ex-international and close friend, Segun Odegbami, on Sunday.

Odegbami said the Nigerian football legend died after a protected illness in the presence of his wife, Tina, and two of his children.

“A few minutes ago, Peter ‘Apo’ Fregene, OLY, former goalkeeper for Nigeria’s Green Eagles, who has been on life support for the past one week, passed on to meet his creator.

“He died quietly in the presence of two of his children and his devoted wife, Tina,” Odegbami wrote on Sunday.

Fregene, who represented Nigeria at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico and featured prominently in the national team during the 1960s and 70s, was known for his incredible reflexes and resilience between the posts.

His exploits earned him the nickname ‘Apo,’ a reference to his agility in goal.

Odegbami, in the message, also thanked all who had rallied around the football icon during his illness.

“On behalf of all generations of Nigerian footballers, Olympians, sports persons, his family, friends, fans, and a few incredible Nigerians that quietly rallied round and, with their support, prayers and the will of the creator of the Universe, kept him alive until this night, I say a big ‘thank you’,” he stated.


