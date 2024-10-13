Erudite Scholar, Prof Aja Akpuru Aja Goes Home

Foremost and widely published academic, Professor Aja Akpuru Aja is dead. Aged 66, he died on March 16, 2024, following a brief illness.

A statement by Prof A. O. Unagha, Chairman, Burial Committee and Dr. E.J. Okorie, (Secretary), on behalf of the family of Nigeria’s first Minister of Education, Onyibe Aja Nwachuku, CFR, said his remains will be interred at his country home, in Okposi, Ohaozara Local Government Area, Ebonyi State, on Saturday, November 9, 2024. The burial ceremony will be held at the football field of Government Secondary School, Okposi.

Professor Akpuru-Aja, a distinguished scholar in International Relations and Strategic Studies, served at Abia State University, Uturu, for 34 years, including 17 years as a full professor. He held visiting professorial positions at Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ebonyi State, and Gregory University, Uturu, Abia State. He was, for some years, a Directing Staff at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Near Jos, Plateau State.

An author of numerous books and articles, Prof Akpuru-Aja earned international recognition, including commendations from former U.S. President, Bill Clinton and the late Kofi Annan, former UN Secretary General, for his book: “The US Presidential Personalities and Power of Persuasion in Foreign Policy.” He served as a resource person to key national institutions and contributed to the development of Nigeria’s National Security and Foreign Policy.

The family said condolences could be sent to profajafamily@gmail.com