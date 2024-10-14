CAF probes Libya Airport Detention Of Super Eagles

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has launched an investigation into the disturbing scenes at Al Abraq International Airport in Libya, where the Nigerian Super Eagles were detained.

In an official statement released on Monday, October 14, by CAF’s communications department, the organization vowed to take appropriate action against those responsible through its disciplinary board.

The statement reads: “The Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) has been in contact with the Libyan and Nigerian authorities after it had been informed that the Nigerian National Football Team (‘’Super Eagles’’) and their technical team were stranded in disturbing conditions for several hours at an airport that they were allegedly instructed to land by the Libyan authorities.”

The matter has been referred to the CAF Disciplinary Board for investigation and appropriate action will be taken against those who violated the CAF Statutes and Regulations.

Recall that the Super Eagles contingents have now been granted passage to exit Libya after being held for over 14 hours at the Al Abraq International Airport.



