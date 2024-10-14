Breaking : Libyan Football Federation Reacts To Maltreatment Of Super Players ( See Full Statement)

The Libya Football Association has reacted to the treatment meted out to the Super Eagles who were in the country for the secondeg of the African Nations Cup qualifiers

The Eagles who arrived the war torn country early Sunday were left at one of the airports in Libya for over 12 hours unattended to

The flight was also diverted from its earlier destination to an obscure city just to frustrate the players and officials

After all attempts were made to make the Arab country see reasons to no avail , the Nigerian Football Federation has ordered the players nack to the country





In a series of statement by the Libyan Federation obtained by CKNNews, they tried to justify their actions

They stated that diversion of flights were normal occurence in the aviation industry

They pointed out same treatment meted out to their players during their trip to Nigeria maintaining that they are hospitable to all manners of people including Nigerians

The NFF is yet to react to the statement

Full Statement



