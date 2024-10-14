Breaking : Libyan Football Federation Reacts To Maltreatment Of Super Players ( See Full Statement)

byCKN NEWS -
0


 The Libya Football Association has reacted to the treatment meted out to the Super Eagles who were in the country for the secondeg of the African Nations Cup qualifiers

The Eagles who arrived the war torn country early Sunday were left at one of the airports in Libya for over 12 hours unattended to 

The flight was also diverted from its earlier destination to an obscure city just to frustrate the players and officials 

After all attempts were made to make the Arab country see reasons to no avail , the Nigerian Football Federation has ordered the players nack to the country 




In a series of statement by the Libyan Federation obtained by CKNNews, they tried to justify their actions

They stated that diversion of flights were normal occurence in the aviation industry

They pointed out same treatment meted out to their players during their trip to Nigeria maintaining that they are hospitable to all manners of people including  Nigerians 

The NFF is yet to react to the statement 

Full Statement 






Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال