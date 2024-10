The Kwara State Police Command wishes to inform the public that the three dismissed officers, Mr Abiodun Kayode, Mr James Emmanuel, and Mr Oni Philip, have been charged to court on 16th October, 2024.

They face charges of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide in connection with the death of Qoyum Abdulyekeen Ishola.

They have been remanded in prison custody pending further court proceedings.