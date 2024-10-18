A'Ibom Liaison Office, Lagos Opens Condolence Register For Late First Lady

In a bid to give indigenes and well-meaning residents of South West Nigeria the opportunity to condole with the first family as well as the people and government of the state on the passing of First Lady, HE (Mrs.) Patience Umo, the Akwa Ibom State Liaison Office in Lagos has opened a condolence register in its Victoria-Island Lagos office

According to Michael Effiong James, Senior Special Assistant to Governor (Lagos Liaison), apart from being by popular demand, the Register became necessary to enable a lot more people express their thoughts on the memories and legacies of the late First Lady who has been lauded by Nigerians at home and in the diaspora including President Bola Tinubu, First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Nigerian Governors Forum, immediate past Governor, Deacon Udom Emmanuel, Ministers, heads of federal parastatals, Senior Pastors, members of the clergy, gospel artistes and so many others.

Mr. James who noted that the Register would be accessible during office hours and working days, stressed that the state Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has earlier affirmed that though the wheel of state would not stop because of this personal loss, he was immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers over the demise of his dear wife.

Describing the condolence messages as warm and comforting, Governor Eno had noted that he and his entire family have drawn a lot of strength from the shower of love which has helped them bear this huge loss, adding that the memories of his late wife would be cherished forever.

Governor Eno had also remarked that his wife who left the world on September 26, 2024 at the age of 57, was married to him for 38 years and lived a fulfilled life by all standards. He affirmed that she was not only a great achiever but source of inspiration who touched many lives.

In his words "The encouragement, the comfort and the support we have received from well-meaning Nigerians have given us that hope, strength and the ability to continue to look forward"

He stated that the departed First Lady was a perfect example of the Biblical virtuous woman, his closest prayer partner, cheer leader and best critic, and recalled that she coined the nickname "Golden Boy" which changed the tide of attacks on his person during the gubernatorial primaries and helped him cruise to a resounding victory.

Governor Eno revealed that his administration would continue to sustain and broaden the vision and programmes initiated by the Office of the First Lady as a way of immortalizing his late dear wife.