We Did Not Sell Petrol To Dangote At N898 Per Litre ..Dangote

 Dangote refinery has denied report credited to NNPCL that it bought petrol from the company at N898 per litre 

This was a press statement issued by the company 

" Our attention has been drawn to a statement attributed to NNPCL spokesperson, Mr. Olufemi Soneye, that we sell our PMS at N898 per litre to the NNPCL.

This statement is both misleading and mischievous, deliberately aimed at undermining the milestone achievement recorded today, September 15, 2024, towards addressing energy insufficiency and insecurity, which has bedeviled the economy in the past 50 years.

We urge Nigerians to disregard this malicious statement and await a formal announcement on the pricing, by the Technical Sub-Committee on Naira-based crude sales to local refineries, appointed by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, which will commence on October 1, 2024, bearing in mind that our current stock of crude was procured in dollars.



It should also be noted that we sold the products to NNPCL in dollars with a lot of savings against what they are currently importing.  With this action, there will be petrol in every local government area of the country regardless of their remote nature.

We assure Nigerians of availability of quality petroleum product and putting an end to the endemic fuel scarcity in the country. " 

Anthony Chiejina

Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer

