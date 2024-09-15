Breaking : Donald Trump Escapes Another Assassination Attempt

The FBI said Sunday it is responding to West Palm Beach, Florida, and “is investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination” of Donald Trump.

The former president is safe after a shooting at his Florida golf course Sunday, and officials believe an armed person was trying to target Trump, according to sources briefed on the matter.

Secret Service agents fired at the suspect, multiple sources said. A local sheriff’s office says it has taken a person into custody after the gunfire at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are both “relieved to know” that Trump is safe and have been briefed on the situation, according to the White House.

The Secret Service said it is working with local authorities to investigate the incident. Officials are expected to provide an update soon.

A witness saw the suspect later detained in the security incident near former President Donald Trump run from the bushes and took a picture of his vehicle that led to the suspect’s apprehension, according to the Palm Beech County sheriff.



Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said Sunday that his office was alerted at 1:30 p.m. ET of shots fired by the US Secret Service.



“We are able to catch a witness that came to us and said, ‘Hey, I saw the guy running out of the bushes, he jumped into a black Nissan and I took a picture of the vehicle and the tag,’ which was great,” Bradshaw said.

Authorities were able to get a hit on the vehicle and alerted the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, which detained the suspect. The witness was able to then identify the man.

Secret Service agent was able to spot rifle barrel sticking out of fence and engaged suspect, sheriff says

West Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said that a Secret Service agent was able to spot the rifle barrel sticking out the fence and “engaged” with the suspect.

