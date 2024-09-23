VP Shettima Arrives New York For 79th UNGA

Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived in New York to represent Nigeria at the 79th United Nations General Assembly.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications (Office of The Vice President), Stanley Nkwocha, made this known in a statement on Monday.

According to Nkwocha, Shettima touched down at John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York in the early hours of Monday.

He said that on arrival, the vice president was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar; and Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani.

Others were the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency, Kashifu Inuwa; Nigerian diplomats, UN officials and many others.

Nkwocha said as directed by President Bola Tinubu, Shettima would lead Nigeria’s delegation to this year’s UNGA.

He added that the vice president would deliver Nigeria’s national statement and participate in various high-level meetings.

The 79th session of UNGA marks a crucial milestone in the global effort to accelerate progress towards the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

The highly anticipated Summit of the Future, held during UNGA, underscores the urgent need for enhanced international cooperation.

It is to address pressing challenges such as climate change, poverty and inequality, while also tackling the impacts of ongoing conflicts and global health crises.

The UN Department of Global Communications will hold its flagship SDG Media Zone during the high-level week of September 23-27, with in-depth interviews and dialogues on global issues that matter to people everywhere.

The Heads of State and Government will gather at UN Headquarters in New York on September 22-23 to address the critical challenges and gaps in global governance exposed by recent global shocks.

The summit aims to reaffirm commitments to the Sustainable Development Goals and the UN Charter while enhancing cooperation and laying the foundations for a reinvigorated multilateral system.