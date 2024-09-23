FRSC Tops As NCDMB, ICPC, NEPC, NPA Lead FG’s Ranking Of MDAs Websites ￼

The federal government has said that the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) emerged first with the best website among the federal ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), as released by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR).

The Nigeria Content Department Management Board (NCDMB) emerged second while the trio of Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), Nigeria Export Promotion Commission (NEPC) and Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) jointly shared the third position.

Dr. George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, speaking at the event tagged ‘2023/2024 Federal Government scorecard for ranking websites of MDAs’, weekend in Abuja, said the BPSR scorecard continues to play a pivotal role in advancing the digital transformation agenda of federal government and as an essential tool for evaluating the effectiveness and accessibility of government websites.

“It is therefore critical that these websites are not only functional but are also responsive, secure, and accessible to all. The 2024 edition of the scorecard evaluates these critical parameters, ensuring that our MDAs are progressively adapting to the demands of the digital age,” he said.

Akume said that the initiative aligns with the government’s broader goals of enhancing e-governance and creating a public service that is transparent, accountable, and citizen-focused.

Earlier, Dr. Dasuki Arabi, Director-General/CEO of BPSR, said the federal government scorecard for ranking MDAs websites was introduced by the bureau to create open, accessible, and transparent government.

“Since its inception in 2017, this initiative has been a critical driver of change, ensuring that citizens can freely access information, monitor government activities, and engage with public institutions in ways previously not possible,” Arabi said.

He said that the bureau’s findings have shown that many MDAs have embraced the digital transformation agenda, but that there are still certain gaps and challenges that must be addressed to fully consolidate and sustain these gains.

“Our goal is not just to rank websites but to ensure that they meet the highest standards of functionality, security, accessibility, interactivity and fulfilling the highest order user’s experience.

“Government websites must be optimised to support the ease of doing business, the Open Data initiative, and the full implementation of the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act. These platforms are critical to fostering investor confidence, enhancing service delivery, and ensuring that citizens can exercise their rights to access public information,” Arabi said.