Three Soldiers, Four Policemen Killed While Fighting Bandits Blocking Zamfara Highway





The Zamfara state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Dalijan, has confirmed the death of three soldiers and four policemen during their efforts to repel bandits attack in the state.

Confirming the incident to newsmen on Thursday evening at Government House Gusau, the state commissioner of police Mohammed Dalija said the bandits blocked Zamfara highway on Gusau to Funtua road in the early hours of Thursday.

He disclosed that the armed bandits have planned to attack a construction company working along the highway.

He said joint security operation between police and the Army mobilised to the scene where armed bandits blocked, but unfortunately, the bandits laid an ambush and opened fire leading to the death of gallant officers of the army and police in the state.

The police commissioner noted that the troops fought gallantly while repelling the attack.

It was gathered that the armed bandits had wanted to enter the camp to a construction company named “Setraco” camp to abduct some staff “we had the information where we sent our men to repelled the attack but not knowing the bandits had laid ambush on the road,” police commissioner said.

“There was an exchanged gunfire and in the process,we lost some army personnel and police personnel, we lost three soldiers and four policemen,” CP Dalijan confirmed.