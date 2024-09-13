Aviation Workers Plan Protest Sept 18, Reject 50% Revenue Deductions

Aviation workers’ unions on Thursday announced plans to stage a peaceful protest on September 18, 2024.

The General Secretary of the National Union of Air Transport Employees, Ocheme Aba, and the Deputy General Secretary of the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, Frances Akinjole, disclosed this in a statement.

Other unions that signed the statement include the Secretary General of ANAP, Abdul Rasaq; the General Secretary of the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers, Olayinka Abioye; and the General Secretary of the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees, Sikiru Waheed.

They blamed the decision on the refusal of the Federal Government to accede to their call for the reversal of the 50 per cent deduction policy from the internally generated revenues of agencies in the aviation sector.



