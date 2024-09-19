Shettima To Represent Tinubu At 79th UNGA In New York

President Bola Tinubu will not attend the 79th United Nations General Assembly session in New York this year. 

The President has thus directed Vice President Kashim Shettima to lead Nigeria's delegation. 

President Tinubu, who returned to the country last Sunday after his trip to China and the United Kingdom, wants to focus on domestic issues and address some of the country's challenges, especially after the recent devastating flooding.

At UNGA 79, Vice President Shettima will deliver Nigeria's national statement to the General Assembly, attend important sideline events, and hold bilateral meetings.

The high-level General Debate, with the theme "Leaving no one behind: Acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations," will run from Tuesday, September 24, through Saturday, September 28, 2024.

