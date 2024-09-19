Lady Rescued At Abuja Hotel From Alleged Ritualist ( Pictures , Video )

 An unnamed lady has been rescued at Top View hotel in Abuja 

According to a video circulating on social media, the uncladded lady had her two legs tied and was about to be murdered and used for ritual purposes when her scream attracted some people to the hotel room where she was rescued 

The accused who was apprehended could not give any reason for his action neither did he disclose where he picked the lady from 




A voice was heard in the background, castigating her over what he said was a " hook up " a slang used to describe young ladies who engage in prostitution 

CKNNews could not ascertain as at the time of this report if the accused has been handed over to the police for further interrogation 

