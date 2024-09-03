Shettima, Atiku, Obi, Others Attend Yar Adua’s Mother’s Burial

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, Governor Umar Dikko Radda, and Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, were among the dignitaries who attended the funeral service for the mother of former President Umar Musa Yar’Adua.

Others in attendance included Datti Baba-Ahmed, Senator Ahmad Lawan, former Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Senator Adamu Aleiro, business mogul Dahiru Mangal, and the emirs of Katsina and Daura, among others.

Dada Yar’adua, the mother of former President Umaru Yar’adua and former Chief of Staff, Supreme Headquarters Shehu Yar’adua, died at the age of 102 on Monday.



