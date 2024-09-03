Abducted Pastor Daughter, Regains Freedom From Captivity In Zamfara After Paying N5m Ransom

The 13-year-old, Grace Andrew, who was abducted alongside her father, Pastor Isah Andrew, has regained freedom, after the payment of an additional N5 million ransom, to their abductors.

She said Grace regained her freedom in the evening, at about 4:00 pm Nigerian time on Monday.

Pastor Andrew was released earlier, after payment of an additional N6 million and four motorcycles, demanded by the suspected abductors, while his daughter Grace, was held back, and a fresh ransom and additional motorcycles were demanded.

According to the family, the money paid to secure the release of Pastor Isaac Andrew, amounted to twenty-four million Naira.

The family expressed gratitude to all those who supported them through prayers, and any other forms of interventions, during their most challenging moment.