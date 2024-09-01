Rejected South African Based Nigerian Beauty Queen, Wins Miss Universe ( Nigeria Edition )

Chidimma Adetshina, who represented Taraba State, has been crowned Miss Universe Nigeria 2024.

Her journey to the title has been nothing short of remarkable, reflecting the resilience and grace reminiscent of the Miss Universe South Africa incident, where she was disqualified.

According to report, she will be representing the country on the global stage in Mexico.

“Chidimma Adetshina has been crowned Miss Universe Nigeria 2024!” the post read. “She’ll be representing Nigeria at the Miss Universe grand finale in Mexico this November. Congratulations, Chidimma,” it added.

Meanwhile, Chidimma, in her acceptance speech, said that the victory is for all.

This is, as she stated, a true call for unity.

“This crown is not just for beauty; it’s a call for unity,” the winner stated.

Adetshina, 23, pulled out of the Miss South Africa Beauty Pageant 2024 earlier following criticisms from South Africans that she was not eligible to participate in the pageantry.

Her withdrawal stemmed from the information published on the organisation’s website that she was born in South Africa to a Nigerian father and a Mozambique mother.

The organisers also affirmed that she was a naturalised South African.

Citing the incessant attacks against her person and threats to her family after her withdrawal, the National Director of Miss Universe Nigeria, Guy Murray-Bruce, invited her to compete in the just concluded MUN 2024.

Last week, she made her intention known about her desire to win and also get to know the Nigerian culture more.interest in winning the Miss Universe Nigeria pageantry.

The Miss Universe Nigeria camp officially began as 24 contestants arrived at the iconic Festival Hotel in Festac, Lagos, on August 24.

According to information obtained from the MUN website, this pageant was created in 2023.

It was a spin-off from the renowned Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant, usually organised by Silverbird Communications.

Her Reaction

“I am so excited, I just feel like this is a second chance in achieving one of my biggest dreams and my biggest goals, and I’m really excited. I’ve always wanted to be a model, I wasn’t really educated on pageantry and all of that.

“When I first knew what pageantry was, it was in 2017, and that’s when I told myself I want to be the next Miss Universe. So, for me, it’s just a thing of I had goals and I set them for myself, and I’m here to achieve them. So, I think I’m just aligning with what I’ve always wanted to do, and I’m really grateful for that.”

However, when asked if she would have participated in the pageant if she was not invited, she said, “No, I wouldn’t, because I wouldn’t have known if I was able to. And also, it has been long since I’ve been here (Nigeria).

But I also saw the comments and I was like, maybe this is something I should try out, but then, obviously, the invitation came out and I was really excited that I was given that opportunity, so that’s why I took it as quick as possible."



