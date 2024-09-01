Napoli Withdraw Osimhen’s Jersey Number 9 Initially Given To Lukaku

Napoli have withdrawn Victor Osimhen’s iconic jersey number nine from new signing Romelu Lukaku.

Earlier on Saturday, the star forward’s jersey was handed to Lukaku, as the club also officially removed the Nigerian striker from their Serie A squad list for the 2024-25 season.

However, the club revealed later that the initial decision had been reversed, with Lukaku handing jersey number 11 instead of the figure published earlier.

The turnaround means Osimhen will retain his number nine jersey, but the Super Eagles striker remained unregistered for the 2024/25 Serie A season.

This comes on the heels of a disastrous transfer deadline day, during which he was unable to finalise moves to either Chelsea or Al-Ahli.

Osimhen was asking for a wage package worth over £300,000-a-week from Chelsea, according to Sky Sports