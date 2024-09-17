Recover Body Of Our Monarch For Decent Burial, Gobir Elders Tell FG, Sokoto Govt

The Gobir Development Association (GDA), representing the elders of the Gobir community, has called on the federal government and the Sokoto State government to deploy all necessary resources to secure the body of their slain monarch for a proper burial.

Sarkin Gobir and District Head of Gatawa, Alhaji Isa Muhammad Bawa, was killed by bandits while in captivity on August 21, 2024. He had been abducted by the bandits on July 27, 2024, along with his son, Kabiru Isa, while returning from a meeting at the Sultanate palace in Sokoto.

Addressing the media in Kano on Monday, the GDA spokesperson, Professor Iliyasu Yusuf Gobir, expressed frustration over the ongoing insecurity and the government’s perceived inaction. He emphasised the need for urgent government intervention to recover the body of the deceased and to address the broader security challenges facing the Gobir community.

“The Hausa people, especially those from Gobir have demonstrated patience and restraint amidst ongoing provocations and violence. However, our patience is wearing thin. We urge the federal and Sokoto State governments to take decisive action to end the spate of killings and abductions,” Professor Gobir said.

He also called for enhanced security measures in Sokoto East and Sabon Birni local government areas to protect citizens from further attacks.

“The Gobir Kingdom demands that the federal and Sokoto State governments use all available resources to ensure the return of Sarkin Gobir’s body so that his people can give him a dignified burial,” he added.

Additionally, the GDA criticised the Sultanate Council of Sokoto for its lack of commiseration following the monarch’s abduction and murder, expressing disappointment over the absence of support from the council during this period of grief

The elders also highlighted the plight of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) affected by the banditry, calling on both the state and federal governments to urgently address their needs.