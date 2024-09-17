Flood Mishap : President Bola Tinubu Visits Maiduguri

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, arrived in Maiduguri, Borno State capital, to commiserate with the people over the flood that ravaged the city.

The president, who returned to the country last night after trips to UAE, China and UK, arrived at the Air Force Base in Borno at exactly 3:20pm.

On arrival, he was recieved by Governor Babagana Zulum. The president is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Umar-Garbai El-Kaneni, from where he is expected to proceed to one of the camps  to address displaced persons.

So far, the Borno Government has opened 36 camps to cater for thousands of displaced persons.

Previously, the president dispatched Vice-president Kashim Shettima to assess the situation and announce the federal government’s donation of N30 billion.


