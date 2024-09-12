Popular Movie Producer Shina Sanyaolu Is Dead

Nollywood filmmaker Shina Sanyaolu, a renowned producer and director in the Yoruba genre, is dead.

The president of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Bolaji Amusan, confirmed Sanyaolu’s passing through an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“Sleep well uncle Shina Sanyaolu,” he wrote.

Although the cause and specific date of his death are unknown, industry colleagues have taken to social media to offer their tributes.

In a tribute posted on Instagram, veteran actor Jide Kosoko said late Sanyaolu said the deceased touched so many lives positively.

He wrote: “Shina Sanyaolu was just not a remarkable man, he was a beacon of kindness and warmth to all who had the privilege of knowing him.

“His love for arts and his unwavering support for our industry were unmatched. Shina was always there for us, offering a helping hand and opening doors where there seemed to be none.

“For those of us who traveled to the UK in the 80s, he made it feel like home. Welcoming us with open arms, giving us a place to stay and even taking time off from his busy life to drive us around.

“Shina your generosity knew no bounds and your spirit touched countless lives. You were truly a rare gem. The world feels emptier without you but we take solace in knowing that your legacy lives in the hearts you have touched.”

TAMPAN UK president Doyin Amodu also paid tribute to her colleague, writing: “Your love for the arts and unwavering support for the industry were unmatched. Good night, my brother and director. You will be deeply missed.”

Sanyaolu contributed to the production of movies like, ‘The Honourable’, ‘Two Wives’, and ‘Omo Olosan’.







