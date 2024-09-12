Miss Switzerland Finalist Strangled, Cut To Piece By Husband

In a tragic and horrifying case, former Miss Switzerland finalist Kristina Joksimovic was strangled, dismembered, and her remains "pureed" by her husband, according to Swiss officials.

Joksimovic, 38, was found dead in her home in Binningen, near Basel, on February 13.

Her 41-year-old husband, identified in local media as “Thomas,” was taken into custody after the gruesome discovery.

Thomas initially claimed that Joksimovic had attacked him with a knife, leading him to kill her in self-defense, but medical experts found no evidence to support this claim.

Instead, her cause of death was confirmed as strangulation. In a shocking revelation, the autopsy report indicated that her body was dismembered using a jigsaw, knife, and garden shears.

Some body parts were chopped up with a hand blender, “pureed,” and dissolved in a chemical solution.

Thomas, who had previously appealed for his release, saw his appeal rejected by the federal court in Lausanne after confessing to the crime.

Prosecutors revealed that he had strangled his wife before, and a former partner also accused him of assault.

Kristina Joksimovic, a beloved figure in the modeling community, was a finalist in the Miss Switzerland pageant in 2007 and later became a catwalk coach.

Fellow Miss Switzerland, Christa Rigozzi, expressed her shock at the news, stating, “I’m thinking of her two daughters. She was such a beautiful and kind-hearted woman.”

Despite their social media portrayal as a picture-perfect family, with photos of the couple on a getaway at Lake Lucerne just weeks before her death, the true horror unfolded behind closed doors.

The investigation into the brutal crime continues, as the case sheds light on the tragic end of Joksimovic’s life.

