Please Help Me , My Healt Condition Is Deteriorating..Detained Binance Executive Pleads With Judge

The detained Binance Holdings Limited executive, Tigran Gambaryan has informed a Federal High Court in Abuja that his health has deteriorated since his remand at Kuje Correctional Center due to inadequate medical care.

Gambaryan made this statement on Monday during his trial on a $35 million money laundering charge brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before Justice Emeka Nwite.

Gambaryan, who entered the courtroom using crutches, paused in front of Justice Nwite and expressed his concern that his health has worsened due to the inadequate medical care at Kuje.

He admitted to the judge that although he has been living with a herniated disc for the past 12 years, his condition has deteriorated further due to the lack of proper medical attention at the facility. has difficulty walking and requested that his counsel’s plea for a wheelchair be taken seriously.

Justice Nwite questioned the prison official present as to why Gambaryan had been denied a wheelchair and subsequently ordered that one be provided.

The officials of the Correctional Service present in court complied with the order.

Earlier, Gambaryan’s counsel, Mark Mordi, SAN, informed the court that his client’s health was deteriorating.

He explained that Gambaryan’s condition had worsened to the point that he could not walk without assistance, due to the negligence of prison officials.

Mordi added that they had requested a wheelchair for Gambaryan, but the prison officials had refused to provide one.

He further explained that Gambaryan experienced excruciating pain while making his way into the courtroom using crutches and that a wheelchair would have alleviated such pain.

He urged the judge to order the prison officials to provide his client with a wheelchair.

He also mentioned that a fresh bail application for the defendants had been filed.

“My Lord, an application for bail was filed on August 28 regarding the second defendant’s health condition. My client’s health has continued to deteriorate.

He can’t move without assistance and was crying as he made his way here this morning.”

Prosecution counsel Ekele Iheanacho, in response, informed the court that he had filed a counter to the bail application and argued that the defendant was exaggerating his illness.

He stated that the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) had provided a copy of Gambaryan’s health record, which indicated that his condition was not as serious as claimed.

He also expressed confusion as to why the prison officials had not presented the health record to the court.

Iheanacho explained that Gambaryan had lived with his health condition for the past 12 years without it threatening his life, but now he complains about the severity of the illness.

Counsel for the first defendant, Tonye Krukrubo, SAN, remarked that the matter was scheduled for the continuation of the trial.

He also complained that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) officials, who were subpoenaed to provide documents that could be downloaded from their website, had not provided the complete set.

“There is an issue I think we should raise with your Lordship. We requested documents from the CBN that should have been downloaded.

My Lord remembers that we subpoenaed the CBN, and as of now, I am not aware that they have provided the documents,” Krukrubo said.

He was later handed some documents by the prosecution counsel, who mentioned that the officials were earlier present and had given them to him.

However, Krukrubo complained that the documents were incomplete.

Iheanacho requested an adjournment to enable him to communicate with the CBN about the incomplete documents.

In response to the fresh bail application filed by Mordi, Justice Nwite stated that he was hearing it for the first time and, as such, could not address it at that moment.

He adjourned the case until September 4 for the continuation of the trial.

Binance, along with its British-Kenyan regional manager for Africa, Nadeem Anjarwalla, and Gambaryan, are facing money laundering charges amounting to $35 million, brought against them by the anti-graft agency.

Gambaryan and Anjarwalla were initially detained by the Office of the NSA. However, Anjarwalla fled lawful custody on March 22, 2024, while Gambaryan was transferred from ONSA custody to EFCC custody and later to Kuje Correctional Facility, where he is currently being held.