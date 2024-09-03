Akwa United Defender Declared Wanted By Club

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

AKWA UTD DECLARES DEFENDER SAMUEL GANDA MISSING

The Management of Akwa United Football Club wish to bring to the attention of football authorities and the public that one of our players Samuel Ganda has failed to report at the team's camp two months after resumption and all efforts to reach him has been unsuccessful and we hereby declared him AWOL (Absent Without Leave).

Samuel Ganda has one season playing contract with Akwa United until 2025 and he, his agent, Nigeria Football Federation, Nigeria Premier Football League and Akwa United Football Club all have copies of the contract agreement signed by both parties.

Since his whereabouts is unknown to the club 60 days after resumption, we are compelled to issue this formal notice to all football clubs, football associations, licensed intermediaries (Agents) not to have any transfer dealings with the player as such engagement would be at their own risk and Akwa United will hold any responsible parties accountable for contractual violations.

By this release, Akwa United Football Club is placing Nigeria Football Federation, Nigeria Premier Football League and all football clubs on notice concerning the missing player. 

Mfon Patrick

Media Director

Akwa United Football Club

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال