PDP Governors Dare Wike, Insist Fubara Is Party Leader In Rivers

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have declared that there is no going back on their recognition of Siminalayi Fubara as leader of the party in Rivers State which he governs.

Fubara and Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have been battling for the control of Rivers PDP.

Rising from a meeting in Taraba State last month, the governors had declared full support for Fubara.

In a communique issued after the meeting, the PDP stated: “The Forum notes the political impasse in Rivers State where court judgements are employed to determine the outcome of the party congresses. The PDP Governors’ Forum restates its stand with the Governor of Rivers State and will engage the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party to revisit the congress to correct the anomaly and allow His Excellency Governor Siminalayi Fubara to take his rightful leadership position of the party in the state.”

The position of the governor had angered Wike who threatened to “put fire in their states”.

The minister, who singled out Bauchi governor, promised sleepless nights to governors who leave their states to challenge him in Rivers.

“Because I heard they got some money from signature bonus and so their heads are getting big that you will put hand in my own state. Prepare because I have the capacity to also do the same thing in your own state. Whether you are from Bauchi I don’t give a damn, whichever state you are from, as far as I know that you are trying to put yourself in Rivers State, your hand will get burnt and you will never sleep in your state,” he had said.

But Mohammed responded to Wike when he received a delegation of the party’s NWC, on Tuesday.

Waxing comical, Mohammed said, Bauchi has enough water to quench such fire.

However, he made it clear that the PDP Governors’ Forum was standing by its decision to back Fubara as the leader of PDP in the state.

Mohammed, who doubles as the Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, reiterated that the PDP would continue to respect and operate in line with the established practice that recognize serving governors as leaders of the party in their respective states.

The governor who stated this while briefing journalist shortly after meeting with members of the PDP NWC, added that as the number one member of the PDP in Rivers state, the governor should be allowed to have control over the party’s structure.

Mohammed said, “We had a very fruitful meeting between myself and the delegation of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP led by the National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade SAN, and five others.”

“The NWC delegation has support our decision of the PDP Governor’s Forum to back Rivers State Governor Similaye Fubara as the leader of the PDP in the state. The decision is in order and that is how it supposed to be. Governor Fubara is the leader of the party in the state. It is along this line that we collectively agreed for the rule of law, and the delegation gave their firm commitment and support for the position of the PDP Governors Forum in Rivers State.

“We all know the relationship between the FCT Minister and the current Governor of Rivers state which is that of the mentor and the mentee . We are working behind the scene to ensure they come together to work together in a manner that PDP is known for.

“Certainly, it is not something we can dictate here but we have summoned the courage and the will to ensure that the correct thing is done,” he said

Commenting on the leadership of the party, Mohammed said the party is working to address the problems, adding, “My brother from the North East is acting as the National Chairman and it is a constitutional aberration because according to our Constitution, any vacancy that exists of leadership position should return where it is created

“We know the North Central has been craving for it and we have discussed the issue and would work with that as the chairman, the National Working Committee and the Party to ensure that the North Central is given the opportunity to assume that responsibility.

“The North East also benefited from such constitutional arrangement after resignation of Alhaji Bamanga Tukur, our the former Governor Ahmadu Muazu became the National Chairman of the PDP. It is not something that is in contention by the grace of God.”

The governor also expressed confidence that PDP would produce Nigeria’s next President.



