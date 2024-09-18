IGP Redeploys Tunji Disu To FCT ,Appoints New CPs For Rivers , Delta

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has redeployed the Commissioner of Police, Rivers Command, Tunji Disu, to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, as part of ongoing efforts to restructure and boost security in the country.



To avoid leadership vacuum in Rivers, the Police boss has redeployed the Delta Commissioner of Police, Olufemi Abaniwonda, to the State while ordering CP Peter Opara to leave the FCT to resume duty in Delta..



As gathered, the signal for the redeployment and restructuring have been approved by the IGP and has been dispatched on Tuesday for implementation.



CKNNews learnt that the senior police officers after receiving the signals on their new assignments have started gathering their belongings to resume at the new duty posts.



The redeployment of Disu out of Rivers came barely a year after his posting to the State to address security challenges confronting the state particularly cultism.



During Disu’s stay in Rivers, he led the command to kill 2baba, the suspected gang leader that masterminded the murder of the late DPO of Ahoada Police Division, Bako Angbashim.



Meanwhile, in the signal sighted by The Guild, Abaniwonda, who will be resuming as Rivers CP, leaves Delta barely seven months after resuming at the command to lead the policemen towards curbing security challenges that had crippled businesses within the state.



The new FCT CP, who was born on April 13, 1966, in Lagos State, has an illustrious career within the Nigeria Police Force since joining as a Cadet ASP in 1992 at the prestigious Nigeria Police Academy Kaduna Annex.

His academic accomplishments include a Bachelor’s degree in English (Education), a Postgraduate Diploma in International Relations and Strategic Studies, an Advanced Diploma in Forensic Investigation and Criminal Intelligence, a Master’s in Criminology, Security, and Legal Psychology from Lagos State University, and a Master’s in Public Administration from Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State.



CP Disu has served in various key positions across the nation, including OC Anti-Fraud, State CID Katsina; Aide de Camp to the former Governor of Lagos State; Training Officer at the NPF Peacekeeping Department, leading the contingent during the Darfur crisis; Divisional Police Officer in Owo and Ikare in Ondo State; head of Special Anti-Robbery Squads in Oyo and Ondo States. Notably, he previously served in Rivers State in capacities such as Anti-Kidnapping Squad leader, Divisional Police Officer in Elimgbu and Elelenwo, Commander SARS, and Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigations Department.



CP Disu, who later served as Commander, Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Head of IGP’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and Principal Staff Officer to the 21st indigenous Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

He has undergone extensive training both domestically and internationally, including courses on Small Arms and Smuggling in Botswana, Internet Fraud at Cambridge University, and the Strategic Leadership Command Course at Police Staff College Jos. He is affiliated with esteemed professional bodies, including the International Institute of Certified Forensics Investigation Professional (IICFIP), International Academy of Forensics (IAF), National Association of Investigative Specialists, USA (NAIS), Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM), and the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP).



Beyond his law enforcement duties, CP Disu is an accomplished athlete, holding medals from prestigious events like the US Open Judo Championship, Police Games, National Sports Festival, Nigeria Police First Veteran Championships, and the Armed Forces and Police Games. He holds a Third Dan Black Belt in Judo and serves as the Patron of the Nigeria Police Judo Association.



For the new Rivers Police, he was born on the 22nd of February 1966 to the family of Mr. and mrs. M.A.R Abaniwonda.



He hails from Epe LGA of Lagos State and holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History in 1987, and a Master of Arts in Economics History, both from the prestigious University of Lagos in the year 1990.



“He was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a member of Cadet ASP Course 17 on the 18th of March 1992. He attended the elite Police Academy Kaduna, and upon completion of training in the academy, was posted to Kogi State Police Command as a young Assistant Superintendent of Police in November 1995.



“He has served in various capacities in the Police Force as follows; The CP served as the 2 I/C Squadron Commander Police Mobile force (21PMF) in Jos from the year 1996, he also served as Squadron Commander at MOPOL 8 Jos from the year 2002-2005. From the year 2005 – 2014, he served as Divisional Police Officer at Kubwa Division, Gwarinpa Division, Karmo, Division, Lugbe Division, Garki Division, and Karshi Division and also the CSP DOPS FCT Police Command.



“As a trained officer of international standards, he was deployed for Peace Keeping Mission to the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2000, and was also in 2008 seconded as the Training Adviser at the United Nations’ Integrated Office in Sierra Leone.(UNIOSIL)



“In 2015 he was posted to the Gwagwalada Area Command as the Area Commander, and in 2017 he was transferred to Oyo State Command as the Area Commander Oyo Area Command. Upon his promotion to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police, he was tasked with the administrative duty at the Department of Operations Force Headquarters Abuja.



“Afterwards, he was transferred to Kogi state Command as the Deputy Commissioner of Police State Criminal Investigation Department. He was the immediate past Deputy Force Secretary at Force headquarters Abuja. He was promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Police January 2024 and deployed to Delta State as the 22nd Commissioner of Police of Delta State Command.