Notorious Terrorist Surrendered To Army In Borno

byCKN NEWS -
A notorious Boko Haram terrorist, Bochu Abacha, has surrendered to troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force deployed in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

A statement released on Saturday by the Information Officer of the MNJTF, Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, noted that the terrorist has admitted to being a notorious Boko Haram terrorist who has participated in several Boko Haram/ISWAP operations along the Mongunu–Baga axis of the state.

The statement read, “In a significant development in the ongoing battle against terrorism in the Lake Chad region, a notorious Boko Haram terrorist identified as Bochu Abacha has surrendered to troops of Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF)

“Bochu, a key figure in several terrorist operations, admitted to be a notorious Boko Haram terrorist who has participated in several Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist operations along the Mongunu – Baga axis.”

According to the statement, Bochu confessed to having surrendered due to the intense operation of the MNJTF and lack of interest.

The statement said Bochu escaped from a Boko Haram camp in Mussaram with his weapon.


