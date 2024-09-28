Notorious Terrorist Surrendered To Army In Borno

A notorious Boko Haram terrorist, Bochu Abacha, has surrendered to troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force deployed in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno State.

A statement released on Saturday by the Information Officer of the MNJTF, Lieutenant Colonel Olaniyi Osoba, noted that the terrorist has admitted to being a notorious Boko Haram terrorist who has participated in several Boko Haram/ISWAP operations along the Mongunu–Baga axis of the state.

The statement read, “In a significant development in the ongoing battle against terrorism in the Lake Chad region, a notorious Boko Haram terrorist identified as Bochu Abacha has surrendered to troops of Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF)

According to the statement, Bochu confessed to having surrendered due to the intense operation of the MNJTF and lack of interest.

The statement said Bochu escaped from a Boko Haram camp in Mussaram with his weapon.



