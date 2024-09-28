How My Girlfriend Left Me For A Lesbian ...Nollywood Actor









Nollywood lover boy Victor Arukwe, has lamented how he lost his girlfriend to another woman. He said the incident which left him unsettled started like an unserious matter after her girlfriend was approached by another lady.





Arukwe shared his experience via a post on his Instagram page. He said the girlfriend was approached by an unidentified lady, when they went out for a date and he felt it was a harmless approach. Though his girlfriend initially turned down the lady’s advances, she later succumbed as the lady persisted.





He was shocked when his girlfriend later told him that she was going to spend the weekend with the same lady.





He said; “We were dating and she fell in love with another woman. I could see what the girl was doing to her and she was telling me ‘Babe, are you seeing what this girl is doing?’ and I was like ‘Yeah’. Then my girl goes to the loo. The girl follows my babe and my girl comes out and she rushes back and she was like ‘This girl tried to kiss me in the bathroom” and I was like’ Did you kiss her back?’ and she was like ‘No!’. But I could tell it was a new experience for her. It was fresh.





“The girl came back, she was feminine. She wasn’t really a stud. She was a woman and she had done this too many times and she knew that that girl was going to fall for her because she came back and she looked at me d#ad in the eye and she was like ‘Hi, what’s up? Can I get a drink?” She was very confident. She wasn’t a guy and so I wasn’t going to accost her and ask what you are doing with my girl.





“I just thought it was nonsense and that this was going to die on arrival. Two weeks down the line, I saw two of them talking more and more on the phone, giggling…The next thing I heard was I am going to spend the weekend with this girl and I am like what about me? She was like she had been with me since and that she was like she just wanted to go and spend a harmless holiday with this girl.





“And that was it. After that holiday, the next thing I started seeing was ‘the way I screamed’, ‘the way you did this’, and ‘you finished me’ we just started having a lot of arguments about it” The actor lamented.