New Lagos CP Arrests 98 Criminals In One Week

Lagos State Police Command’s new Commissioner, CP Ishola Olarewaju, has made a bold statement with the arrest of 98 suspects, including kidnappers, cultists, and robbers, in various operations across the state.

During his maiden press briefing, CP Olarewaju paraded the suspects and showcased recovered items, including firearms, ammunition, phones, cash, and vehicles.

Among the suspects were five kidnappers arrested in separate cases, with two victims rescued.

CP Olarewaju vowed to take a tough stance on crime, stating, “The era of begging criminals to repent or leave the state is over. I’ll pay them in their own coin.”

He assured Lagos residents and visitors that crime would be minimized under his leadership, with optimal resource management and collaboration with other security agencies.

CP Olarewaju urged the public to support the police and report suspicious activities, emphasizing, “Security is everyone’s business.”







