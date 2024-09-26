New Lagos CP Arrests 98 Criminals In One Week

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Lagos State Police Command’s new Commissioner, CP Ishola Olarewaju, has made a bold statement with the arrest of 98 suspects, including kidnappers, cultists, and robbers, in various operations across the state.

During his maiden press briefing, CP Olarewaju paraded the suspects and showcased recovered items, including firearms, ammunition, phones, cash, and vehicles.

Among the suspects were five kidnappers arrested in separate cases, with two victims rescued.

CP Olarewaju vowed to take a tough stance on crime, stating, “The era of begging criminals to repent or leave the state is over. I’ll pay them in their own coin.”

He assured Lagos residents and visitors that crime would be minimized under his leadership, with optimal resource management and collaboration with other security agencies.

CP Olarewaju urged the public to support the police and report suspicious activities, emphasizing, “Security is everyone’s business.”



Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال