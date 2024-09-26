FG Increases NYSC Monthly Allowance From N33,000 To N77,000

The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially increased the monthly allowance for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members from N33,000 to N77,000, effective July 2024.

This change is in line with the National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Act 2024, and it’s a significant boost to the corps members’ welfare package.

According to Caroline Embu, Acting Director of Information and Public Relations, this increment aims to bring much-needed financial relief to the corps members and motivate them to serve the nation better.

The Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier General YD Ahmed, had previously advocated for a robust welfare package for corps members during a visit to the Chairman of the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission.