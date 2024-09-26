I May Contemplate Suicide ...Bobrisky

.

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, widely known as Bobrisky, has revealed that he is contemplating suicide following bribery allegations made against him by social media influencer Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan.

In a video released earlier this week, VeryDarkMan accused Bobrisky of offering N15 million to operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to drop money laundering charges against him, allegedly allowing him to evade a jail term at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre in Lagos.





In response, Bobrisky took to his social media accounts on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, to refute the allegations.

He claimed that he had served his jail term and did not bribe EFCC officers.

Bobrisky also dismissed a viral voice recording, purportedly linked to the bribery allegations, calling it fake.

The controversy, however, has taken a toll on the celebrity’s mental health.

In a post shared on his Facebook account on Thursday, September 26, Bobrisky said he is considering suicide, citing ongoing attempts to tarnish his reputation and belittle him.

He wrote: “I have never in my life thought about suicide in my life but now is coming to my head seeing what human being are doing to their fellow human just in the name you want to bring them down by force or because you don’t like them.

“I don’t need no sympathy from anyone. People I might have need sympathy from are my late parent. But who will fight for you? Friends? Haters you won.”

Meanwhile, Bobrisksy has deleted all pictures and videos on his Instagram account.

A check by CKNNews on Thursday confirmed that the he had removed all pictures and videos on his Instagram page.



