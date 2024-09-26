Five Armed Robbers Who Tried To Link Bukola Saraki To Offa Robbery Sentenced To Death

Five individuals involved in the Offa robbery incidents have been found guilty of illegal possession of firearms, armed robbery, and culpable homicide.

Justice Haleemah Salman of the Kwara State High Court stated that the offences are punishable by death.

The incident, which occurred at five banks in Offa Local Government Area in 2018, left no fewer than 32 people dead, including nine police officers, two of whom were women.

The convicted individuals include Ayoade Akinnibosun, Azeez Salahudeen, Niyi Ogundiran, Ibikunle Ogunleye, and Adeola Abraham.





The sixth suspect, Michael Adikwu, a retired police officer, died in custody before the trial commenced.

Presiding over the case, Justice Haleemah Salman handed down the death sentence to the five suspects after a six-year trial that drew widespread attention.

The convicts faced a five-count charge, including conspiracy, culpable homicide, illegal possession of firearms, and armed robbery.

Delivering her judgment, which spanned over four hours, Justice Salman found the accused guilty of robbing and killing innocent citizens.

She sentenced them to death by hanging for their roles in the heinous crime.

Additionally, the court imposed a three-year prison sentence on the convicts for illegal possession of firearms, in line with Nigeria’s penal code.

In her ruling, Justice Salman remarked, “The convicts acted contrary to the law and allowed their connections with those in power at the time to lead them astray.”

The lead prosecution counsel, Barrister Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), expressed satisfaction with the verdict, commending the judge for her thoroughness despite the numerous distractions that prolonged the trial.

On the other hand, defence counsel Barrister Abdullah Jimba, who represented Mr. Mathias Emeribe, acknowledged that the judgment was expected.

He noted that his principal was already compiling the necessary documents for an appeal.

In the course of trial , they also tried to link former Senate President Bukola Saraki to the robbery but this failed



