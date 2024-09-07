Breaking : Family Cries Out To Abike Dabiri Erewa Over Young Nigerian Graduate Allegedly Murdered In Ghana

The family of a fresh Nigerian graduate have cried out to the Executive Chairman of NIDCOM to investigate the circumstances leading to yhe death of its son in Ghana recently according to report made available to CKNNews

This is the statement issued by the family

With heavy hearts , the family of late Elder Linus Uwaeme Nwaomekara of Umuonyeemena-onu in Umuagasirinwa kindred in Umuokoroma Umungwa, Obowo LGA Imo State hereby regret to announce the untimely death of one of their sons - Mr. Chidiebere Prince Nwaomekara.





Mr. Chidiebere Prince Nwaomekara age 25 years who just completed his NYSC service, was invited to Ghana by his childhood friend for a short visit.

Story has it that he was tortured to the point of coma on arrival at Ghana and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead by Doctors.

His corpse is expected to arrive Umuokoroma, Umungwa Obowo , Imo State where he will be buried.

The family is appealing to the Executive Chairman of NIDCOM Mrs Abike Dabiri Erewa and the High Commission In Ghana to launch an investigation into the matter in order to bring the culprits to justice

Family