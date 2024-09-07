Breaking : Tinubu's Spokesman Ajuri Ngelale Steps Aside

Presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale has announced his desire to step aside as the spokesman of the President

He made his position known in a statement he posted on his verified social media page seen by CKNNews

STATEMENT

On Friday, I submitted a memo to the Chief of Staff to the President informing my office that I am proceeding on an indefinite leave of absence to frontally deal with medical matters presently affecting my immediate, nuclear family.

While I fully appreciate that the ship of state waits for no man, this agonizing decision -- entailing a pause of my functions as the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity and Official Spokesperson of the President; Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action, and Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen -- was taken after significant consultations with my family over the past several days as a vexatious medical situation has worsened at home.





I look forward to returning to full-time national service when time, healing, and fate permit.

I respectfully ask for some privacy for my family and I during this time.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

September 7, 2024





